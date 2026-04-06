Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $4,739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,144,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,793,313.54. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ:VOR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.27. 1,483,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 3,422,697 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company's stock worth $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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