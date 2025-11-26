Insider Selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,090. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5%

Western Digital stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,317,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $220,680,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.16.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

