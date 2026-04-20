Insider Selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,002,600. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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WEX Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 631,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,699. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. WEX's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 907,803 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WEX by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in WEX by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 175,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

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