Insider Selling: XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Major Shareholder Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

XCF Global Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Randy Soule sold 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,805,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,693,854.70. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randy Soule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Randy Soule sold 1,261,830 shares of XCF Global Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $656,151.60.

Get XCF Global Capital alerts: Sign Up

XCF Global Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 2,389,303 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,571,279. XCF Global Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XCF Global Capital, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XCF Global Capital to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of XCF Global Capital to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of XCF Global Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of XCF Global Capital in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $0.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XCF Global Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in XCF Global Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in XCF Global Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in XCF Global Capital by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,131,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XCF Global Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XCF Global Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company's stock.

XCF Global Capital Company Profile

XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XCF Global Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XCF Global Capital wasn't on the list.

While XCF Global Capital currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here