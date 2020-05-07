Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $7,360,000.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $93.99. 7,254,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,067,044. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

The markets are off to a strong start this year and major markets are trading at near all-time highs. The Dow is hovering around 30,000 and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,300. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 25 times their annual earnings, well above historical norms.



At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows. 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 1.8% and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.



Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where high asset prices have driven down dividend yields, but there are a few meaningful options to find yield. With interest rates slowly beginning to rise, investors have found dividend stocks slightly less attractive. This has created a small group of cheap dividend stocks to buy, many of which have yields twice as large as the 10-year Treasury.



Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.

View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".