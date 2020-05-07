Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $731,500.00 in Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,503. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

