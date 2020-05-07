Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Christopher L. Winfrey Sells 9,239 Shares

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $10.29 on Thursday, reaching $514.25. The company had a trading volume of 862,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.44 and a 200-day moving average of $480.85. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $535.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company's stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company's stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company's stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

