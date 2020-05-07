Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.31. 1,066,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,271. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $149.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".