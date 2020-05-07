Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Sells 3,698 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 721,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

