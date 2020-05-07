Michael J. Landine Sells 25,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

