Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 target price on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,331 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insight Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insight Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Insight Enterprises currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here