Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Price Up 10% Following Strong Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.53 and last traded at $77.4250. Approximately 105,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 442,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS.

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Key Insight Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insight Enterprises this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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