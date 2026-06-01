Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 455,000 Shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 455,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $2,461,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 441,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,184.99. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28.

On Monday, May 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 78,628 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $447,393.32.

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Coursera Stock Up 8.3%

COUR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 9,711,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.25. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.17 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 55.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Coursera by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coursera from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Further Reading

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