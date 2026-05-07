Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.00.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 1,038,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,000. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.The company had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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