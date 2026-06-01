Installed Building Products' (IBP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBP. Evercore set a $226.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

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Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $204.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 129,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,498. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $154.01 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Installed Building Products's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger bought 455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,805.60. This trade represents a 2.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,046 shares of company stock worth $844,194. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Installed Building Products by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $402,356,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 519,236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $134,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,748 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $92,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,996 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $91,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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