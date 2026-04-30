Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $668.3520 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $291.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $259.70.

View Our Latest Report on IBP

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total transaction of $125,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 270.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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