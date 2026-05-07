Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Evercore

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $326.00 to $277.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $6.20 on Thursday, hitting $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. Insulet has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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