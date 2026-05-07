Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Evercore cut their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.71.

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Insulet Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. Insulet has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and robust top‑line: Insulet reported $1.42 EPS and $761.7M revenue (sales +33.9% YoY), topping consensus and exceeding the high end of its guidance range — a core driver of the rally. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and robust top‑line: Insulet reported $1.42 EPS and $761.7M revenue (sales +33.9% YoY), topping consensus and exceeding the high end of its guidance range — a core driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook and strong Omnipod demand: Management lifted its annual revenue growth forecast and highlighted continued strong demand for the Omnipod tubeless insulin pump, underpinning the bullish reaction. Reuters: Raised Forecast

Raised revenue outlook and strong Omnipod demand: Management lifted its annual revenue growth forecast and highlighted continued strong demand for the Omnipod tubeless insulin pump, underpinning the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Company upgraded 2026 sales outlook after Omnipod growth (sales +34%) and reiterated upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Benzinga: Outlook Upgrade

Company upgraded 2026 sales outlook after Omnipod growth (sales +34%) and reiterated upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call color and transcripts available — management tone was upbeat and detailed execution on commercial expansion, useful for investors but not new fundamentally. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Earnings‑call color and transcripts available — management tone was upbeat and detailed execution on commercial expansion, useful for investors but not new fundamentally. Neutral Sentiment: Technical note: recent weakness left PODD oversold in the short term, which some analysts say could set up a bounce — a tactical factor rather than a fundamental change. Zacks: Technical View

Technical note: recent weakness left PODD oversold in the short term, which some analysts say could set up a bounce — a tactical factor rather than a fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a "buy"), which may dampen upside expectations and weigh on sentiment despite the beat. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG Target Cut

BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a "buy"), which may dampen upside expectations and weigh on sentiment despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance set at ~$6.21 (vs. consensus ~6.33) — while revenue guidance was strong, the slightly lower EPS guide could pressure valuation multiples for investors focused on profit beats. BusinessWire: Guidance

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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