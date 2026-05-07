Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock's current price.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore dropped their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Up 4.1%

Insulet stock traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $157.48. 81,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. Insulet has a 1 year low of $148.30 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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