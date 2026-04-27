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Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$300.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Intact Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins cut its price target on Intact Financial to C$300.00 (from C$305.00) while maintaining a "buy" rating, implying about a 17.6% upside; analyst targets vary but average C$318 with a consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Shares traded down 0.6% to C$255.17 with a market cap of C$45.31 billion; Intact reported quarterly EPS of C$5.40 on C$7.10 billion revenue, trades at a P/E of 13.91, and has a 52‑week range of C$242.87–C$317.35.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$321.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$319.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$346.00 to C$354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$318.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$255.17. 131,759 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,305. The company has a market cap of C$45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 6.11. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$242.87 and a 52 week high of C$317.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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