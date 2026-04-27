Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 57.7% in April

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,958,910 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 3,144,331 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. 731,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,212. Intapp has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $8,741,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 12.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intapp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,892,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Intapp by 737.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 108,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,093,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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