Intapp (INTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $144.3190 million for the quarter. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Intapp's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intapp alerts: Sign Up

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.43.

Read Our Latest Report on INTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intapp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intapp wasn't on the list.

While Intapp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here