Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 8.9% - Still a Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.2160. 422,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,243,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a PEG ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company's stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company's stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 208.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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