Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Should You Sell?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.1840. Approximately 53,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,098,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.57.

View Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 2,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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