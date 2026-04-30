Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.830-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Integer Price Performance

ITGR stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Integer has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $127.06.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Integer by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Integer by 31.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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