Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Integer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.830-6.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Integer's conference call:

Q1 results were in line with guidance — sales of $440 million (reported +0.5%, organic +1.3%) and adjusted EPS of $1.20 , but adjusted operating margin fell 230 bps to 13.9% and adjusted EBITDA declined to $85 million due largely to lower fixed-cost absorption.

were in line with guidance — sales of (reported +0.5%, organic +1.3%) and adjusted EPS of , but adjusted operating margin fell 230 bps to 13.9% and adjusted EBITDA declined to due largely to lower fixed-cost absorption. Management cut its 2026 outlook — reported sales now expected to be down 1%–3% (to $1.805B–$1.835B), organic sales flat to down 1% (with a persistent 3%–4% headwind from three new products), and adjusted EPS guided to $5.83–$6.40 .

(to $1.805B–$1.835B), organic sales flat to down 1% (with a persistent headwind from three new products), and adjusted EPS guided to . The board has launched a strategic review to explore options to maximize shareholder value amid heightened interest, while noting no timeline or assurance a transaction will occur.

to explore options to maximize shareholder value amid heightened interest, while noting no timeline or assurance a transaction will occur. Management is implementing near-term cost actions while protecting new-product investments, expects sequential margin improvement through 2026, and forecasts free cash flow of $85M–$105M with year-end net total debt around $1,185M–$1,205M and leverage within its 2.5–3.5x target.

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Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,541. The company's fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 800,382.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,169 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,049 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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