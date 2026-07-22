Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.00.

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Integer Stock Down 0.0%

ITGR opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. Integer has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 242,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 468,377 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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