Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.67, but opened at $77.05. Integer shares last traded at $86.4950, with a volume of 300,510 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 293.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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