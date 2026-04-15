Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given "Hold" Rating at Argus

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IART. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.40.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 8.0%

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.54. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,353,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $90,233,000 after buying an additional 2,710,262 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,181,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 796,300 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,941 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 463,729 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $5,309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,722,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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