Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 2.9% - Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR - Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.32. Approximately 266,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 435,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.25 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.00 and a beta of 2.07.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

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