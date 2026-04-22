IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 419.

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IntegraFin Stock Performance

IHP stock traded down GBX 5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 342.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,165. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 341.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Insider Activity at IntegraFin

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott bought 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.28. Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £13,560. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,606 shares of company stock worth $1,563,016 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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