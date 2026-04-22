IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 419.

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IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 342.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £13,560. Also, insider Alexander Scott purchased 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 per share, with a total value of £1,470.28. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,016 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

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