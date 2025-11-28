Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 10.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.6750. 95,709,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 102,261,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

