Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 11.2% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $110.27. 135,308,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 120,223,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Google plans to use Intel to produce millions of AI chips, and that Nvidia may consider Intel as a backup foundry, support the case that Intel’s manufacturing business is finally attracting major customers. Google, Nvidia consider Intel as backup chip manufacturer, The Information reports

Reports that Google plans to use Intel to produce millions of AI chips, and that Nvidia may consider Intel as a backup foundry, support the case that Intel’s manufacturing business is finally attracting major customers. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s collaboration with Hitachi to accelerate physical AI and industrial digital infrastructure adds another sign that the company is expanding its AI-related partnerships. Intel (INTC) and Hitachi Team Up to Accelerate Physical AI Across Industries

Intel’s collaboration with Hitachi to accelerate physical AI and industrial digital infrastructure adds another sign that the company is expanding its AI-related partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI and chip names after last week’s selloff, which is helping amplify Intel’s move.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI and chip names after last week’s selloff, which is helping amplify Intel’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also frames Intel’s surge as part of a wider AI trade bounce rather than a confirmed long-term business reset, so investors may still want to see actual contract details before assuming the gains are durable.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.76 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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