Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.33 and last traded at $109.33. 133,875,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 120,385,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to highlight its own AI and foundry push, including the upcoming Crescent Island AI chip and Xeon 6+ networking/AI systems, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves.

Intel continues to highlight its own AI and foundry push, including the upcoming AI chip and Xeon 6+ networking/AI systems, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Intel also has fresh support from Wall Street this morning: Mizuho raised its price target on INTC, and Barclays reaffirmed a neutral view, suggesting analysts still see meaningful value even after the rally.

Intel also has fresh support from Wall Street this morning: on INTC, and Barclays reaffirmed a view, suggesting analysts still see meaningful value even after the rally. Positive Sentiment: Intel and 3D Glass Solutions’ proposed $3.3 billion semiconductor substrate facility in Odisha, India adds another strategic manufacturing angle and supports the company’s supply-chain and packaging ambitions. Article: Intel (INTC), 3DGS Announce $3.3B Semiconductor Facility in Odisha

Intel and 3D Glass Solutions’ proposed adds another strategic manufacturing angle and supports the company’s supply-chain and packaging ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from investors and media continues to frame Intel as a major beneficiary of AI-related semis interest, but much of that optimism is already reflected in the stock’s strong run over the past year.

Commentary from investors and media continues to frame Intel as a major beneficiary of AI-related semis interest, but much of that optimism is already reflected in the stock’s strong run over the past year. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new PC chip is being viewed as a direct attack on Intel’s last major stronghold in Windows laptops and desktops, raising concerns about future market share and pricing power.

Nvidia’s new PC chip is being viewed as a in Windows laptops and desktops, raising concerns about future market share and pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say the move triggered profit-taking after Intel’s recent rally, as investors reassess valuation and the timeline for the company’s foundry turnaround.

Several reports say the move triggered after Intel’s recent rally, as investors reassess valuation and the timeline for the company’s foundry turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also warn that Intel’s AI narrative is facing a tougher competitive backdrop, with Nvidia now pressuring both Intel’s PC and data-center ambitions. Article: “Agentic AI” Potential Proves No Help to Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $549.49 billion, a PE ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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