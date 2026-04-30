Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $486.0010 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.78 million. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co. Inc. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of INTR stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Inter & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co. Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 15,385,139 shares of the company's stock worth $130,466,000 after buying an additional 9,704,435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,734,475 shares of the company's stock worth $65,588,000 after buying an additional 2,981,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 10,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,012 shares of the company's stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 1,667,402 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,482,121 shares of the company's stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 1,511,295 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,515,741 shares of the company's stock worth $78,600,000 after buying an additional 1,415,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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