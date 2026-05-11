Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter & Co. Inc. traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.2850, with a volume of 4270033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTR. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,704 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 15,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $437.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 122.0%. Inter & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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