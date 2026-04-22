Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a 9.4% increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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