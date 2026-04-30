Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Intercontinental Exchange's conference call:

Record quarter: ICE posted its strongest quarter ever with adjusted EPS of $2.35 (+37% YoY), record net revenues of $3.0B (+18%), adjusted operating income of $1.9B (+26%), record adjusted free cash flow of $1.2B, and returned ~ $850M to shareholders including ~$550M in buybacks.

ICE posted its strongest quarter ever with adjusted EPS of $2.35 (+37% YoY), record net revenues of $3.0B (+18%), adjusted operating income of $1.9B (+26%), record adjusted free cash flow of $1.2B, and returned ~ $850M to shareholders including ~$550M in buybacks. Exchange strength: Exchange net revenues hit a record $1.8B (+27% YoY) with transaction revenues up 33%, driven by ~70% growth in interest-rate products and a 47% increase in the global oil complex while futures/options open interest reached new all-time highs.

Exchange net revenues hit a record $1.8B (+27% YoY) with transaction revenues up 33%, driven by ~70% growth in interest-rate products and a 47% increase in the global oil complex while futures/options open interest reached new all-time highs. FIDS momentum and new initiatives: Fixed Income & Data Services delivered record revenues ($657M, +9% YoY) with strong recurring/data growth, near‑20% CDS clearing revenue growth, Treasury clearing now operational, and the launch of ICE Private Credit Intelligence with Apollo to standardize private‑credit reference data.

Fixed Income & Data Services delivered record revenues ($657M, +9% YoY) with strong recurring/data growth, near‑20% CDS clearing revenue growth, Treasury clearing now operational, and the launch of with Apollo to standardize private‑credit reference data. Mortgage Technology is improving—Q1 revenues $539M (+6% YoY), recurring revenues $401M and transaction revenues +22% driven by Encompass closed‑loan and closing solutions—but origination activity remains below normalized levels and Q1 recurring revenues included ~ $4M of one‑time items.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3%

ICE stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.16. 5,847,076 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange's payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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