Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $320.3770 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Interface had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Interface has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Interface Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Interface's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interface's payout ratio is 6.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interface from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interface from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interface currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interface

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,880.30. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $736,292. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Interface by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,734 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc NASDAQ: TILE is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface's portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

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