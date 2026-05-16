Intermap Technologies Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Intermap Technologies TSE: IMP reported a sharp year-over-year decline in first-quarter revenue as the timing of large government programs weighed on results, but management emphasized growth in recurring commercial revenue, a strong cash position and continued confidence in its government pipeline.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 conference call, CEO Patrick Blott said the quarter demonstrated “the strength of Intermap’s commercial business,” noting that recurring subscription and data revenue exceeded 80% of total revenue. He said the company continues to see enterprise adoption of its analytics platform and demand for its proprietary geospatial intelligence products and models.

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In the prepared financial review, management reported total revenue of CAD 1.4 million for the quarter, down from CAD 4.3 million in the prior-year period. The decline was attributed primarily to delays tied to large government programs, particularly Indonesia acquisition services revenue.

Recurring Revenue Takes Larger Share of Sales

Intermap said software and solutions revenue was CAD 1.2 million, compared with CAD 1.4 million a year earlier. Management said the decrease was mainly related to the timing of software overages, which vary with contract terms and deferred revenue recognition. Value-added data revenue was CAD 0.2 million, down from CAD 0.5 million, reflecting timing differences in the delivery of repeating data products.

Blott said the company’s commercial business is growing despite quarter-to-quarter accounting effects. In response to a question about the decline in value-added data and software solutions revenue, he said timing, deferrals and accounting treatment tied to renewals, upsells and overages can make quarterly comparisons difficult.

“In every line of our business, but especially in that data and software, we’re doing more business,” Blott said. “We’re doing more business than we’ve ever done.”

Asked about annual recurring revenue in the commercial business, Blott said the business is “through seven, approaching eight” on a run-rate basis and that the company is guiding “in the neighborhood of CAD 10 million” for that side of the business.

Balance Sheet Positioned for Large Programs

Intermap ended the quarter with approximately CAD 18.8 million in cash and CAD 16.3 million in positive working capital. Management said the balance sheet provides a foundation to support the company’s growth strategy and government pipeline.

Blott said Intermap has operated at or near breakeven for an extended period and described the company as careful with capital allocation. He said current spending includes costs related to positioning for a potential U.S. uplisting and readiness for large programs, rather than an ongoing operating burn.

“The company’s been adequately capitalized for a while,” Blott said, adding that Intermap has capital reserved for large programs, including Indonesia.

Management said operating results were affected by financing-related settlement costs tied to previously issued incentive awards, foreign currency translation impacts and deferred revenue timing. Excluding those items, the company said underlying operations were near breakeven during the quarter.

Indonesia Timing Remains Uncertain, Confidence Remains High

Much of the question-and-answer session focused on Indonesia, where Intermap has submitted bids for all four lots in a Phase II project. Blott said the timing has been “a moving target,” but said the process is “moving slowly” and “isn’t stalled.”

“Our confidence remains high,” Blott said, while declining to provide details on the competitive field or the current status of the procurement process.

Asked whether Intermap has enough personnel to handle Indonesia if awarded, Blott said the company is positioned for readiness to mobilize. He said the requirements include detailed staffing and resume submissions, but added that readiness also involves systems, processing capacity and sensors because Intermap is both a geospatial intelligence and technology company.

Blott also said Indonesia’s broad set of government users and use cases contributes to timing complexity. He said issues across departments and ministries can affect timelines but do not change what he described as the underlying need for a high-grade map.

Government Pipeline and Revenue Cadence

Blott said Intermap continues to maintain visibility into large opportunities in Indonesia and U.S. federal geospatial intelligence programs. He said the company expects large funded government opportunities to convert into recognized revenue as procurement and contracting processes advance over the next few quarters.

Asked about the company’s CAD 30 million to CAD 35 million guidance and the expected cadence of revenue, Blott said revenue would be back-end weighted because of how government contracting works. He said government opportunities are larger-dollar programs than the company’s commercial contracts, which are smaller and spread across more customers.

“It will be towards the back part of the year, but those dollars are much bigger,” Blott said. “That’s why we feel comfortable with the guidance where it sits.”

On U.S. federal opportunities, Blott said the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s interest in commercial technology and low-latency data aligns with Intermap’s capabilities. He said customers increasingly require fast, accurate geospatial intelligence from multiple sources and sensors.

Technology Investments and Uplisting Plans

Blott said Intermap is investing in capabilities to support larger programs, including sensor upgrades, platform improvements, data processing chains and proprietary AI software tools. He said the company is adding on-premise sovereign data delivery and secure cloud-native AI agents, with the goal of reducing latency, lowering power consumption and speeding workflows.

He also pointed to Intermap’s use of advanced NVIDIA chips and processing capacity acquired in prior years, saying those investments help the company produce large-scale geospatial intelligence more quickly and at lower cost.

In the commercial market, Blott said Intermap has an “agentic AI risk assistant” being adopted by some larger insurance customers. He also highlighted recent expansion in Europe, including adoption by eight leading insurers in the Czech Republic, which he said represent a majority of the country’s residential property insurance market.

Regarding a potential U.S. listing, Blott said Intermap’s stated objective is to uplist to a major exchange, specifically Nasdaq. He said the company has completed significant accounting work, including an audit at the PCAOB standard, and is working to ensure dealer and investor support so the company does not become “an orphan security” after uplisting.

“The stuff that we have the most control over, which is a lot of the accounting and legal, is largely in place now,” Blott said.

About Intermap Technologies TSE: IMP

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows.

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