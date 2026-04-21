International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.0%

International Biotechnology ( LON:IBT Get Free Report )'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 913.78 and traded as high as GBX 1,010. International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 1,000, with a volume of 33,284 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £319.02 million, a PE ratio of -303.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 914.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 913.78.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies. The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology. Investments may also be made in related sectors such as medical devices and healthcare services.

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