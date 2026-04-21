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International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
International Biotechnology logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed above their 200-day moving average: IBT traded as high as GBX 1,010 and last traded at GBX 1,000 on volume of 33,284 after moving above the 200-day MA of GBX 913.78.
  • Key financials: Market capitalization is £319.02 million, the trailing P/E is negative (-303.95) and the stock has a beta of 0.49, with a 50-day MA of GBX 914.71.
  • Company focus: International Biotechnology is an investment trust aiming for long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices and related healthcare companies.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Biotechnology.

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 913.78 and traded as high as GBX 1,010. International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 1,000, with a volume of 33,284 shares.

International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £319.02 million, a PE ratio of -303.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 914.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 913.78.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies. The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology. Investments may also be made in related sectors such as medical devices and healthcare services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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