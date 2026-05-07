International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Argus boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Get IFF alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 118,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 751,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here