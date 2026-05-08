International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $86.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.99.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about International Flavors & Fragrances

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About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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