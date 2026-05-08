International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.99.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 142,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $441,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,075 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $183,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about International Flavors & Fragrances

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International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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