International Paper (IP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1857 per share and revenue of $5.9715 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Paper Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE IP opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. International Paper has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $56.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IP

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 76,092 shares of company stock worth $2,999,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Atlas FRM LLC grew its position in International Paper by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $196,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,764,533 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $424,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Paper by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,782,769 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $306,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,084,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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