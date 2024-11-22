InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

