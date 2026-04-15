Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Up 13% - Should You Buy?

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.73. 707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intertek Gp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Gp

Intertek Gp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Intertek Gp

INTERTEK GP OTCMKTS: IKTSY is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek's business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

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