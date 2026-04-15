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Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Up 13% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Intertek Gp logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares surged about 13% to $58.73 on Wednesday, but the move occurred on very thin volume (707 shares versus an average of ~23,674), suggesting limited participation behind the spike.
  • BNP Paribas Exane recently moved the stock to a "hold" and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold, based on one reported analyst action.
  • Technically the stock sits below its 200‑day SMA ($60.75) but above its 50‑day SMA ($54.87); fundamental ratios show modest liquidity (current ratio 1.08, quick ratio 1.06) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 1.03).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.73. 707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intertek Gp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Gp

Intertek Gp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Intertek Gp

(Get Free Report)

INTERTEK GP OTCMKTS: IKTSY is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek's business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intertek Gp Right Now?

Before you consider Intertek Gp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intertek Gp wasn't on the list.

While Intertek Gp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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