Intertek Group's (ITRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,030 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,124.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Up 4.5%

LON:ITRK traded up GBX 214 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,969. The company had a trading volume of 221,430,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. The firm has a market cap of £7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,066.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,497.57. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,519.42 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,150.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In other Intertek Group news, insider Kawal Preet bought 160 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,710 per share, for a total transaction of £5,936. Also, insider Andrew Martin acquired 485 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,794 per share, with a total value of £18,400.90. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,681. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations. Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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