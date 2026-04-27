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Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Intuitive Investments Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 218, trading up about 13.7% from the prior close of GBX 193.75 on volume of 218,236 shares.
  • Intuitive Investments Group is a closed-end investor focused on life sciences and is now highly concentrated in Hui10 Inc, which accounts for over 97% of its portfolio following the October 2023 strategic move.
  • The company has a market cap of £526.95 million, a negative P/E of -107.41 and a beta of 0.92, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at GBX 161.82 and GBX 133.21 respectively, reflecting recent upward momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 and last traded at GBX 218, with a volume of 218236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.75.

Intuitive Investments Group Trading Up 13.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £526.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.21.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Investments Group plc ("IIG") is a closed-end investment company focused on fast growing and high potential investment opportunities. IIG plc was admitted to AIM in December 2020 with a focus on investments in high potential life sciences businesses. In October 2023, following its move the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange, IIG plc made a strategic investment in Hui10 Inc which now forms its main investment focus, accounting for over 97% of the portfolio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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