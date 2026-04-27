Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

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Intuitive Investments Group Trading Up 13.7%

Intuitive Investments Group PLC ( LON:IIG Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 and last traded at GBX 218, with a volume of 218236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £526.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.21.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

Intuitive Investments Group plc ("IIG") is a closed-end investment company focused on fast growing and high potential investment opportunities. IIG plc was admitted to AIM in December 2020 with a focus on investments in high potential life sciences businesses. In October 2023, following its move the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange, IIG plc made a strategic investment in Hui10 Inc which now forms its main investment focus, accounting for over 97% of the portfolio.

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